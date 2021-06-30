Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) went up by 29.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.81. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Ocuphire’s VEGA-1 Phase 2 Trial in Presbyopia Meets Primary and Secondary Endpoints

Is It Worth Investing in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :OCUP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCUP is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.50. OCUP currently public float of 10.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCUP was 495.60K shares.

OCUP’s Market Performance

OCUP stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.63% and a quarterly performance of -16.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Ocuphire Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.90% for OCUP stocks with a simple moving average of -13.48% for the last 200 days.

OCUP Trading at 27.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +23.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUP rose by +25.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.