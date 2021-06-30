Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Welcomes Leading Global Apparel Manufacturer Gildan as New Member

Is It Worth Investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE :GIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIL is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.45, which is $2.04 above the current price. GIL currently public float of 194.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIL was 365.24K shares.

GIL’s Market Performance

GIL stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.60% and a quarterly performance of 22.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Gildan Activewear Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.56% for GIL stocks with a simple moving average of 30.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIL

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for GIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

GIL Trading at 5.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIL rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.89. In addition, Gildan Activewear Inc. saw 33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.35 for the present operating margin

+12.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gildan Activewear Inc. stands at -11.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.75. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 35.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.