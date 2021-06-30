Is indie Semiconductor (INDI) a Keeper?

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) went up by 2.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s stock price has collected 14.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that indie Semiconductor to Ring the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ :INDI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for indie Semiconductor declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50. Today, the average trading volume of INDI was 943.66K shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI stocks went up by 14.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.20% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for indie Semiconductor. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.68% for INDI stocks with a simple moving average of -5.65% for the last 200 days.

INDI Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +14.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, indie Semiconductor saw -23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

The total capital return value is set at -0.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.