Is a Correction Looming Ahead for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) went up by 11.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.90. The company’s stock price has collected 4.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces that Atlantic Broadband Will Acquire the Ohio Broadband Systems of WideOpenWest

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE :WOW) Right Now?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOW is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for WideOpenWest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.55, which is -$0.93 below the current price. WOW currently public float of 51.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOW was 331.68K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW stocks went up by 4.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.48% and a quarterly performance of 37.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for WideOpenWest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.45% for WOW stocks with a simple moving average of 76.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $28 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOW reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WOW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WOW, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

WOW Trading at 25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +25.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW rose by +19.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +262.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw 71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR, who sale 5,820,740 shares at the price of $10.67 back on Jan 04. After this action, NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR now owns 2,574,125 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $62,107,296 using the latest closing price.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR, the 10% Owner of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 679,260 shares at $10.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INSUR is holding 300,391 shares at $7,247,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at +1.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.71. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with 1.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.