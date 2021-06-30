Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) went up by 2.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.68. The company’s stock price has collected 19.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Entravision’s Shoboy Show Now Syndicated in Two Additional Hispanic Markets, Houston and San Diego

Is It Worth Investing in Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE :EVC) Right Now?

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVC is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Entravision Communications Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is $0.64 above the current price. EVC currently public float of 57.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVC was 471.37K shares.

EVC’s Market Performance

EVC stocks went up by 19.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.54% and a quarterly performance of 68.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 362.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Entravision Communications Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.58% for EVC stocks with a simple moving average of 101.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVC

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVC reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for EVC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2017.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to EVC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

EVC Trading at 44.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +40.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVC rose by +19.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +375.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Entravision Communications Corporation saw 140.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVC starting from JEFFERY LIBERMAN A, who sale 6,956 shares at the price of $6.77 back on Jun 29. After this action, JEFFERY LIBERMAN A now owns 357,278 shares of Entravision Communications Corporation, valued at $47,068 using the latest closing price.

ZEVNIK PAUL A, the Director of Entravision Communications Corporation, sale 68,938 shares at $6.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ZEVNIK PAUL A is holding 270,609 shares at $445,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.25 for the present operating margin

+33.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entravision Communications Corporation stands at -1.14. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.74. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC), the company’s capital structure generated 91.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.78. Total debt to assets is 32.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.