Can Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Remain Competitive?

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) went down by -14.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.94. The company's stock price has collected -5.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ :VCEL) Right Now?

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1178.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCEL is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Vericel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.71, which is $8.61 above the current price. VCEL currently public float of 45.82M and currently shorts hold a 8.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCEL was 524.99K shares.

VCEL’s Market Performance

VCEL stocks went down by -5.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 326.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.15% for Vericel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for VCEL stocks with a simple moving average of 44.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCEL reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VCEL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to VCEL, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

VCEL Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.91. In addition, Vericel Corporation saw 87.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from Wotton Paul K, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $50.52 back on May 14. After this action, Wotton Paul K now owns 26,602 shares of Vericel Corporation, valued at $252,611 using the latest closing price.

Wotton Paul K, the Director of Vericel Corporation, sale 2,200 shares at $48.88 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Wotton Paul K is holding 31,602 shares at $107,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.91 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corporation stands at +2.31. The total capital return value is set at 1.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corporation (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.42. Total debt to assets is 25.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.