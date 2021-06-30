Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Just Got Our Attention

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.67. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Autohome Inc. Announces Management Change

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc. (NYSE :ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHM is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Autohome Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $603.57, which is $31.13 above the current price. ATHM currently public float of 67.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHM was 716.68K shares.

ATHM’s Market Performance

ATHM stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.77% and a quarterly performance of -31.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.47% for Autohome Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.41% for ATHM stocks with a simple moving average of -32.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHM

Macquarie gave a rating of “Underperform” to ATHM, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

ATHM Trading at -18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -14.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.45. In addition, Autohome Inc. saw -34.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.24 for the present operating margin

+87.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc. stands at +39.33. The total capital return value is set at 15.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.46. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc. (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 0.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.51.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.