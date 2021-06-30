ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went up by 8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.78. The company’s stock price has collected 26.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Replaces Its Existing Term Loan And Amends Its Revolving Credit Facility

Is It Worth Investing in ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALJJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALJJ is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALJJ currently public float of 19.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALJJ was 103.27K shares.

ALJJ’s Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went up by 26.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.49% and a quarterly performance of 26.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 296.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.56% for ALJJ stocks with a simple moving average of 44.97% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Trading at 24.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares surge +19.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ rose by +26.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6072. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. saw 67.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALJJ starting from Ravich Rae, who sale 3,867 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Jun 02. After this action, Ravich Rae now owns 85,419 shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., valued at $5,955 using the latest closing price.

Ravich Rae, the Director of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Ravich Rae is holding 89,286 shares at $2,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALJJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.38 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. stands at -17.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.05. Equity return is now at value -24.20, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ), the company’s capital structure generated 600.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.72. Total debt to assets is 53.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 528.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.