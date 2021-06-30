A Lesson to Learn: Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) went up by 171.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s stock price has collected 31.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that WaveMax to Implement the World’s First Shared WiFi6 Network

Is It Worth Investing in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ :CUEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUEN is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Cuentas Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CUEN currently public float of 4.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUEN was 167.96K shares.

CUEN’s Market Performance

CUEN stocks went up by 31.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.56% and a quarterly performance of -17.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for Cuentas Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 204.96% for CUEN stocks with a simple moving average of 68.45% for the last 200 days.

CUEN Trading at 192.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +245.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUEN rose by +270.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Cuentas Inc. saw -58.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CUEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1394.09 for the present operating margin

-347.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cuentas Inc. stands at -1451.79. The total capital return value is set at -201.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -238.19. Equity return is now at value -152.60, with -81.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cuentas Inc. (CUEN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.