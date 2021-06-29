ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went down by -8.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.30. The company’s stock price has collected 3.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that ZIM and Alibaba.com Announce the Extension of Their Commercial Cooperation Agreement Until 2023

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.25, which is $3.25 above the current price. ZIM currently public float of 55.53M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 1.46M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM stocks went up by 3.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.02% and a quarterly performance of 83.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.61% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of 46.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZIM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

ZIM Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM rose by +3.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.02. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 291.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.50 for the present operating margin

+21.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 41.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.03.

Based on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 685.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.27. Total debt to assets is 64.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.42.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.