X Financial (XYF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) went up by 9.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.75. The company’s stock price has collected 79.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that X Financial Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE :XYF) Right Now?
Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for X Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
The average price from analysts is $5.10. XYF currently public float of 16.60M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYF was 292.94K shares.
XYF’s Market Performance
XYF stocks went up by 79.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 183.48% and a quarterly performance of 438.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 497.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.03% for X Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 105.91% for XYF stocks with a simple moving average of 388.22% for the last 200 days.
XYF Trading at 190.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.57% of gains for the given period.
Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.29%, as shares surge +216.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +458.31% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +79.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +706.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, X Financial saw 723.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for XYF
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -74.08 for the present operating margin
- +6.20 for the gross margin
The net margin for X Financial stands at -59.25. The total capital return value is set at -40.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.43. Equity return is now at value -26.20, with -12.00 for asset returns.
Based on X Financial (XYF), the company’s capital structure generated 12.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.38. Total debt to assets is 5.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.