We Analyzed the Future Direction of QAD Inc. (QADA), Here is What We Found

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) went up by 19.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.48. The company’s stock price has collected 18.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ :QADA) Right Now?

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 142.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QADA is at 1.27.

QADA currently public float of 11.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QADA was 47.85K shares.

QADA’s Market Performance

QADA stocks went up by 18.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.63% and a quarterly performance of 33.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for QAD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.35% for QADA stocks with a simple moving average of 41.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QADA stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for QADA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QADA in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $77 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QADA reach a price target of $77, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for QADA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to QADA, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

QADA Trading at 21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +21.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QADA rose by +18.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.60. In addition, QAD Inc. saw 37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QADA starting from LENDER DANIEL, who sale 7,501 shares at the price of $60.34 back on Dec 22. After this action, LENDER DANIEL now owns 153,835 shares of QAD Inc., valued at $452,610 using the latest closing price.

LENDER DANIEL, the EVP & CFO of QAD Inc., sale 12,499 shares at $60.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LENDER DANIEL is holding 161,336 shares at $753,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+59.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for QAD Inc. stands at +3.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.33. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on QAD Inc. (QADA), the company’s capital structure generated 26.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.17. Total debt to assets is 9.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.