We Analyzed the Future Direction of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI), Here is What We Found

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.47. The company’s stock price has collected 54.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Digital Brands Group, Inc. Announces Exercise and Closing of Remaining Over-Allotment Option

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :DBGI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Digital Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DBGI currently public float of 5.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBGI was 5.81M shares.

DBGI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 33.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.84% for Digital Brands Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 54.19% for DBGI stocks with a simple moving average of 58.95% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at 58.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.27%, as shares surge +85.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI rose by +54.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw 61.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

