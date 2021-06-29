Wall Street Pummels Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) After Recent Earnings Report

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) went down by -5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.48. The company’s stock price has collected -0.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Designer Brands Inc. Continues Strategic Camuto Group Integration; Names Debbie Ferrée as President of Camuto Group and William L. Jordan as President of Designer Brands Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE :DBI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DBI is at 2.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Designer Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.75, which is $4.14 above the current price. DBI currently public float of 57.98M and currently shorts hold a 10.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBI was 1.31M shares.

DBI’s Market Performance

DBI stocks went down by -0.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.75% and a quarterly performance of 4.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 178.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Designer Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for DBI stocks with a simple moving average of 41.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27th of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for DBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 20th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

DBI Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +177.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.84. In addition, Designer Brands Inc. saw 117.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L, who purchase 191,832 shares at the price of $13.73 back on Mar 25. After this action, SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L now owns 629,524 shares of Designer Brands Inc., valued at $2,633,853 using the latest closing price.

SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L, the Executive Chairman of Designer Brands Inc., purchase 710,791 shares at $14.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that SCHOTTENSTEIN JAY L is holding 1,273,099 shares at $9,994,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.40 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc. stands at -21.87. The total capital return value is set at -25.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.13. Equity return is now at value -79.80, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 517.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.80. Total debt to assets is 63.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 390.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.