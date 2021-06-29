The Chart for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) went up by 5.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.28. The company’s stock price has collected 30.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/27/21 that Google’s Cookie Delay Is Bittersweet for Trade Desk

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ :TTD) Right Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 164.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTD is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Trade Desk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.55, which is -$12.82 below the current price. TTD currently public float of 469.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTD was 9.93M shares.

TTD’s Market Performance

TTD stocks went up by 30.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.66% and a quarterly performance of 30.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 96.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for The Trade Desk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.75% for TTD stocks with a simple moving average of 13.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $620 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTD reach a price target of $770. The rating they have provided for TTD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TTD, setting the target price at $851 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

TTD Trading at 29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares surge +35.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD rose by +30.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.62. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw -0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $67.50 back on Jun 24. After this action, GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY now owns 212,520 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $1,350,000 using the latest closing price.

GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY, the Chief Financial Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 8,810 shares at $61.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that GRAYSON BLAKE JEFFREY is holding 212,520 shares at $541,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.25 for the present operating margin

+78.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +28.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.58. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 28.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.40. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.