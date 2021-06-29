SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Just Got Our Attention

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.26. The company’s stock price has collected -8.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Appoints Tom Iven as Chief Operating Officer

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.55, which is $12.34 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 50.76M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 850.16K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -8.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.82% and a quarterly performance of 2.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 257.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.72% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.50% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEAS reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for SEAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SEAS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

SEAS Trading at -8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.40. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw 56.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Taylor George Anthony, who sale 87,943 shares at the price of $54.46 back on May 27. After this action, Taylor George Anthony now owns 186,545 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $4,789,376 using the latest closing price.

Dold Christopher, the Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $54.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30, which means that Dold Christopher is holding 107,569 shares at $109,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.91 for the present operating margin

-31.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at -72.33. The total capital return value is set at -11.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.56. Equity return is now at value 389.20, with -11.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.