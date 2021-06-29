Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) went up by 15.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.90. The company’s stock price has collected 26.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 12 hours ago that Intellia Stock Is Rocketing Because of a Gene-Editing Breakthrough

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BEAM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.14, which is -$15.18 below the current price. BEAM currently public float of 39.91M and currently shorts hold a 16.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEAM was 826.21K shares.

BEAM’s Market Performance

BEAM stocks went up by 26.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.25% and a quarterly performance of 45.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 336.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for Beam Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.22% for BEAM stocks with a simple moving average of 55.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEAM

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEAM reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for BEAM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 04th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BEAM, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

BEAM Trading at 38.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +39.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAM rose by +26.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +323.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.09. In addition, Beam Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEAM starting from Evans John M., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $70.49 back on Apr 21. After this action, Evans John M. now owns 1,015,429 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,762,216 using the latest closing price.

Burrell Terry-Ann, the CFO of Beam Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $81.78 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Burrell Terry-Ann is holding 7,309 shares at $2,044,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-553166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stands at -810800.00. The total capital return value is set at -54.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.21. Equity return is now at value -133.10, with -84.90 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 43.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.48. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 150,970.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.