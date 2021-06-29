Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went down by -5.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.61. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Red Rock Resorts Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ :RRR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RRR is at 2.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Red Rock Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.56, which is $4.91 above the current price. RRR currently public float of 65.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RRR was 787.79K shares.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.23% and a quarterly performance of 29.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 304.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Red Rock Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.99% for RRR stocks with a simple moving average of 44.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to RRR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

RRR Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.48. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc. saw 65.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRR starting from FERTITTA FRANK J III, who purchase 290,000 shares at the price of $16.94 back on Aug 21. After this action, FERTITTA FRANK J III now owns 49,553,472 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc., valued at $4,911,730 using the latest closing price.

FERTITTA LORENZO J, the Vice President of Red Rock Resorts Inc., purchase 290,000 shares at $16.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that FERTITTA LORENZO J is holding 49,553,472 shares at $4,911,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.58 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stands at -12.72. The total capital return value is set at 3.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.45. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 826.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.21. Total debt to assets is 77.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 819.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.