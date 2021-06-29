Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) went up by 7.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.00. The company’s stock price has collected 27.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that Quantum-Si Signs Lease for Product Development and Operations Facility in San Diego Biotechnology Hub

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ :QSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Quantum-Si incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of QSI was 503.68K shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

QSI stocks went up by 27.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.17% and a quarterly performance of 2.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for Quantum-Si incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.96% for QSI stocks with a simple moving average of 12.00% for the last 200 days.

QSI Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +20.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI rose by +27.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw 21.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.08.