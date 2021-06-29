Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) went up by 7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.28. The company’s stock price has collected 18.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that ProPhase Labs Added to the Russell Microcap Index

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is at -0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ProPhase Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.50. PRPH currently public float of 12.44M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPH was 443.98K shares.

PRPH’s Market Performance

PRPH stocks went up by 18.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.68% and a quarterly performance of 13.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 486.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.40% for ProPhase Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.24% for PRPH stocks with a simple moving average of -6.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $25 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

PRPH Trading at 23.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.96%, as shares surge +39.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH rose by +18.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw -23.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPH starting from Karkus Ted William, who purchase 33,943 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Jun 03. After this action, Karkus Ted William now owns 2,333,471 shares of ProPhase Labs Inc., valued at $171,921 using the latest closing price.

GLECKEL LOUIS MD, the Director of ProPhase Labs Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that GLECKEL LOUIS MD is holding 273,840 shares at $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.46 for the present operating margin

+31.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc. stands at -16.03. The total capital return value is set at -21.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.86. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH), the company’s capital structure generated 139.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.24. Total debt to assets is 46.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.