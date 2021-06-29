Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s stock price has collected -8.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Appoints Audrey Robertson to Its Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 3.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $0.01 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 98.37M and currently shorts hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 1.39M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went down by -8.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly performance of 29.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 180.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.16% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15.75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to LBRT, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.58. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw 39.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part, who sale 12,299,996 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Jun 10. After this action, Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part now owns 0 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $186,959,939 using the latest closing price.

Gusek Ron, the President of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $17.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Gusek Ron is holding 1,223,761 shares at $426,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.93 for the present operating margin

-7.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at -11.97. The total capital return value is set at -11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.33. Equity return is now at value -17.90, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.53. Total debt to assets is 10.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.