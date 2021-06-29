Here’s Our Rant About Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) went up by 8.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s stock price has collected 10.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business Combination with Thoma Bravo Advantage

Is It Worth Investing in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE :TBA) Right Now?

TBA currently public float of 74.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBA was 1.31M shares.

TBA’s Market Performance

TBA stocks went up by 10.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.78% and a quarterly performance of 4.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Thoma Bravo Advantage. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.54% for TBA stocks with a simple moving average of 1.24% for the last 200 days.

TBA Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBA rose by +10.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Thoma Bravo Advantage saw -6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.