Here’s Our Rant About Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went down by -0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.27. The company's stock price has collected 2.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $96.10, which is $7.58 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.48B and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 10.26M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 2.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.88% and a quarterly performance of 12.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.05% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.72% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $108 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to MS, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

MS Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.99. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 27.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A, who sale 73,162 shares at the price of $80.06 back on Apr 19. After this action, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A now owns 267,915 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $5,856,984 using the latest closing price.

Hotsuki Keishi, the Chief Risk Officer of Morgan Stanley, sale 22,746 shares at $76.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Hotsuki Keishi is holding 256,786 shares at $1,734,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +21.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.45. Total debt to assets is 26.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.