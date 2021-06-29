EHang Holdings Limited (EH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) went up by 11.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.80. The company’s stock price has collected 14.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Torchlight Energy, Senseonics, Can Fite Biopharma, EHang Holdings, or Luckin Coffee?

Is It Worth Investing in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :EH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for EHang Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $214.35. EH currently public float of 24.58M and currently shorts hold a 25.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EH was 2.58M shares.

EH’s Market Performance

EH stocks went up by 14.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 71.42% and a quarterly performance of 34.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 297.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.56% for EHang Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.60% for EH stocks with a simple moving average of 44.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $33 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 07th, 2020.

EH Trading at 51.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +64.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +14.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +386.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.03. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 110.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.35 for the present operating margin

+58.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -48.65. The total capital return value is set at -26.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.70. Equity return is now at value -30.10, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Limited (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 16.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.