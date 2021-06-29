Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Roku Inc. (ROKU)?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $486.72. The company’s stock price has collected 15.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/24/21 that Comcast M&A Speculation Lifts Shares of ViacomCBS and Roku. Wall Street Is Skeptical.

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ :ROKU) Right Now?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 540.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Roku Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $473.18, which is $5.17 above the current price. ROKU currently public float of 114.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROKU was 4.23M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stocks went up by 15.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.16% and a quarterly performance of 46.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 259.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Roku Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.88% for ROKU stocks with a simple moving average of 37.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $500 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2021.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $485, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ROKU, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at 27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +27.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $365.97. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Wood Anthony J., who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $345.30 back on Jun 15. After this action, Wood Anthony J. now owns 25,000 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $27,623,978 using the latest closing price.

Fyfield Mai, the Director of Roku Inc., sale 265 shares at $348.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 11, which means that Fyfield Mai is holding 613 shares at $92,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.14 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -0.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.24. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.82. Total debt to assets is 19.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.