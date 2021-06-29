Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) went up by 94.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s stock price has collected -8.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Exela Technologies, Cerevel Therapeutics, Verb Technology, Avinger, or VBI Vaccines?

Is It Worth Investing in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CERE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.25. CERE currently public float of 99.99M and currently shorts hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERE was 302.67K shares.

CERE’s Market Performance

CERE stocks went down by -8.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.19% and a quarterly performance of 0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 82.09% for CERE stocks with a simple moving average of 80.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CERE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CERE Trading at 76.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 30.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +83.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +89.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from Sulzberger Gabrielle, who purchase 21,084 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Jun 17. After this action, Sulzberger Gabrielle now owns 35,354 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $275,357 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., purchase 332,293 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC is holding 60,632,356 shares at $3,422,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -69.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 8.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.90. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.42.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.22.