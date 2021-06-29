Can Trebia Acquisition Corp. (TREB) Remain Competitive?

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) went up by 1.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. The company’s stock price has collected 0.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Termination of Previously Announced $75 Million Forward Purchase Agreement and New Equity Backstop Commitment of Up to $200 Million in Trebia Acquisition Corp. and System1 Business Combination

Is It Worth Investing in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :TREB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Trebia Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TREB currently public float of 51.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREB was 229.25K shares.

TREB’s Market Performance

TREB stocks went up by 0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.64% for Trebia Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for TREB stocks with a simple moving average of -2.94% for the last 200 days.

TREB Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREB rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.87. In addition, Trebia Acquisition Corp. saw -8.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TREB

Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.