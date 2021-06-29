Buy or Sell 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $203.64. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/10/21 that 10x Genomics Unlocks Whole Transcriptome Analysis in FFPE Tissues With New Visium Assay, Now Shipping

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for 10x Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $204.38, which is $4.31 above the current price. TXG currently public float of 82.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 873.56K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.39% and a quarterly performance of 24.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.07% for 10x Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.60% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of 24.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to TXG, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

TXG Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.01. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 42.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Kosaraju Sridhar, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $199.95 back on Jun 23. After this action, Kosaraju Sridhar now owns 12,000 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $299,923 using the latest closing price.

STUELPNAGEL JOHN R, the Director of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $199.38 during a trade that took place back on Jun 17, which means that STUELPNAGEL JOHN R is holding 401,616 shares at $996,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.55 for the present operating margin

+80.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -181.61. The total capital return value is set at -13.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.82. Equity return is now at value -78.80, with -60.80 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 8.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.85. Total debt to assets is 6.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.56.