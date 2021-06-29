Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) went up by 7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.80. The company’s stock price has collected 18.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Arcimoto to Showcase Fun Utility Vehicle and Deliverator at 2021 Electric Mobility Symposium at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego on June 24

Is It Worth Investing in Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ :FUV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FUV is at 2.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arcimoto Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is -$5.09 below the current price. FUV currently public float of 27.40M and currently shorts hold a 32.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FUV was 1.62M shares.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV stocks went up by 18.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.34% and a quarterly performance of 27.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.74% for Arcimoto Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.45% for FUV stocks with a simple moving average of 29.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUV

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUV reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for FUV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2020.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FUV, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

FUV Trading at 52.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +72.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +18.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.89. In addition, Arcimoto Inc. saw 27.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUV starting from Russell Galileo, who purchase 150 shares at the price of $12.91 back on Jun 15. After this action, Russell Galileo now owns 150 shares of Arcimoto Inc., valued at $1,936 using the latest closing price.

Eisler Jesse Grant, the Director of Arcimoto Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.48 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Eisler Jesse Grant is holding 451,608 shares at $204,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-800.25 for the present operating margin

-321.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcimoto Inc. stands at -832.63. The total capital return value is set at -52.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.42. Equity return is now at value -48.40, with -42.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.59. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 157.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.96.