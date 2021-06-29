A Lesson to Learn: Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.50. The company’s stock price has collected 3.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Neovasc, Orbital Energy, Washington Prime Group, or Urban One?

Is It Worth Investing in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ :UONE) Right Now?

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Urban One Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. Today, the average trading volume of UONE was 5.16M shares.

UONE’s Market Performance

UONE stocks went up by 3.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.13% and a quarterly performance of 74.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.09% for Urban One Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.66% for UONE stocks with a simple moving average of 48.60% for the last 200 days.

UONE Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UONE rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.52. In addition, Urban One Inc. saw 121.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UONE starting from SEMLER ERIC, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $4.64 back on Jun 21. After this action, SEMLER ERIC now owns 4,204,410 shares of Urban One Inc., valued at $1,159,500 using the latest closing price.

SEMLER ERIC, the 10% Owner of Urban One Inc., purchase 293,180 shares at $4.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that SEMLER ERIC is holding 3,954,410 shares at $1,366,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.18 for the present operating margin

+69.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban One Inc. stands at -2.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.77.

Based on Urban One Inc. (UONE), the company’s capital structure generated 475.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.61. Total debt to assets is 74.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 457.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.