A Lesson to Learn: BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) went up by 60.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.83. The company’s stock price has collected 15.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Bsquare Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ :BSQR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSQR is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for BSQUARE Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. BSQR currently public float of 12.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSQR was 432.67K shares.

BSQR’s Market Performance

BSQR stocks went up by 15.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.91% and a quarterly performance of -20.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.08% for BSQUARE Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.51% for BSQR stocks with a simple moving average of 71.78% for the last 200 days.

BSQR Trading at 75.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +76.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSQR rose by +79.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, BSQUARE Corporation saw 72.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSQR starting from Harries Andrew Stanley Guy, who sale 13,986 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Jun 10. After this action, Harries Andrew Stanley Guy now owns 283,628 shares of BSQUARE Corporation, valued at $38,277 using the latest closing price.

Harries Andrew Stanley Guy, the Director of BSQUARE Corporation, sale 1,014 shares at $2.73 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Harries Andrew Stanley Guy is holding 297,614 shares at $2,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.93 for the present operating margin

+16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BSQUARE Corporation stands at -4.01. The total capital return value is set at -15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.28. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -10.70 for asset returns.

Based on BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.14. Total debt to assets is 15.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.