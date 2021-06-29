1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) went up by 5.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/22/21 that Moore Kuehn Encourages KCAC, ONEM, SCVX and XEC Investors to Contact Law Firm

Is It Worth Investing in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :ONEM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for 1Life Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.59, which is $15.38 above the current price. ONEM currently public float of 110.49M and currently shorts hold a 12.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONEM was 1.24M shares.

ONEM’s Market Performance

ONEM stocks went down by -0.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.05% and a quarterly performance of -7.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.19% for 1Life Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for ONEM stocks with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONEM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONEM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $43 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONEM reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for ONEM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 21st, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ONEM, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on May 03rd of the current year.

ONEM Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEM fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.68. In addition, 1Life Healthcare Inc. saw -21.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEM starting from Kennedy David P, who sale 5,556 shares at the price of $33.60 back on Jun 18. After this action, Kennedy David P now owns 259,113 shares of 1Life Healthcare Inc., valued at $186,660 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy David P, the Director of 1Life Healthcare Inc., sale 2,778 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kennedy David P is holding 264,669 shares at $105,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.58 for the present operating margin

+31.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stands at -23.49. The total capital return value is set at -11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), the company’s capital structure generated 75.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.91. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.60.