Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) went up by 12.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.52. The company’s stock price has collected 13.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Zhangmen Education Stock Soars in U.S. Trading Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE :ZME) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Zhangmen Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ZME currently public float of 10.90M and currently shorts hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZME was 504.57K shares.

ZME’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.51% for ZME stocks with a simple moving average of 8.51% for the last 200 days.

ZME Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZME rose by +13.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Zhangmen Education Inc. saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.06 for the present operating margin

+45.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhangmen Education Inc. stands at -25.19.

The receivables turnover for the company is 32.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.