Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) went up by 11.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.68. The company’s stock price has collected 14.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/23/21 that ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Wunong Net Technology Company Limited Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – WNW

Is It Worth Investing in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ :WNW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of WNW was 715.89K shares.

WNW’s Market Performance

WNW stocks went up by 14.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.78% and a quarterly performance of -26.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.22% for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.74% for WNW stocks with a simple moving average of -55.40% for the last 200 days.

WNW Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares surge +4.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW rose by +14.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.76. In addition, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited saw -80.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.90 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited stands at -22.84. The total capital return value is set at -243.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -345.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.