We Analyzed the Future Direction of Fisker Inc. (FSR), Here is What We Found

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) went up by 1.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.96. The company’s stock price has collected 9.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/23/21 that A Bunch of EV and AV Stocks Are Getting Added to the Russell 3000. Why It Matters.

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE :FSR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Fisker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.22, which is $3.92 above the current price. FSR currently public float of 157.76M and currently shorts hold a 23.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FSR was 15.62M shares.

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR stocks went up by 9.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.69% and a quarterly performance of 9.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.31% for Fisker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.62% for FSR stocks with a simple moving average of 22.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $27 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FSR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

FSR Trading at 35.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +41.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw 31.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Fisker Henrik, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $18.70 back on Jun 11. After this action, Fisker Henrik now owns 941,518 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $411,352 using the latest closing price.

Fisker Henrik, the President & CEO of Fisker Inc., sale 539,956 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Fisker Henrik is holding 941,518 shares at $9,606,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.68.

Based on Fisker Inc. (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.21.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 75.71.