Wall Street Pummels Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) After Recent Earnings Report

Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) went down by -12.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s stock price has collected -31.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/27/21 that Biomea Fusion Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Biomea Fusion Inc. (NASDAQ :BMEA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Biomea Fusion Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.33. BMEA currently public float of 14.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMEA was 193.97K shares.

BMEA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.53% for Biomea Fusion Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -28.76% for BMEA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMEA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BMEA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BMEA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BMEA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BMEA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 11th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BMEA, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

BMEA Trading at -23.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.85%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMEA fell by -31.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.02. In addition, Biomea Fusion Inc. saw -26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMEA

The total capital return value is set at -17.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.49.

Based on Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,083.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 89.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,078.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.43.