Wall Street Pummels Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) After Recent Earnings Report

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) went down by -7.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.36. The company’s stock price has collected -10.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/01/21 that Agiliti to Participate at the Goldman Sachs 42(nd) Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Agiliti Inc. (NYSE :AGTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Agiliti Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.94. AGTI currently public float of 128.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGTI was 859.75K shares.

AGTI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Agiliti Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for AGTI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AGTI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGTI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGTI reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for AGTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGTI, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

AGTI Trading at 15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTI fell by -10.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.53. In addition, Agiliti Inc. saw 32.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+36.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agiliti Inc. stands at -2.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.49. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Agiliti Inc. (AGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 275.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.34. Total debt to assets is 61.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 268.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.