Wall Street Praises ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) After Recent Earnings Report

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s stock price has collected 9.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/25/21 that Covid-19 Lifted All Boats in Streaming. Netflix’s Lead Only Got Bigger.

Is It Worth Investing in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAC) Right Now?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAC is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for ViacomCBS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.04, which is $6.52 above the current price. VIAC currently public float of 593.95M and currently shorts hold a 7.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAC was 38.71M shares.

VIAC’s Market Performance

VIAC stocks went up by 9.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.20% and a quarterly performance of -9.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for ViacomCBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.79% for VIAC stocks with a simple moving average of 1.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VIAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2021.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for VIAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VIAC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

VIAC Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.85. In addition, ViacomCBS Inc. saw 17.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAC starting from Lea DeDe, who sale 23,099 shares at the price of $86.70 back on Mar 11. After this action, Lea DeDe now owns 30,019 shares of ViacomCBS Inc., valued at $2,002,729 using the latest closing price.

Jones Richard M, the EVP, General Tax Counsel of ViacomCBS Inc., sale 40,285 shares at $80.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Jones Richard M is holding 0 shares at $3,247,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.11 for the present operating margin

+39.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViacomCBS Inc. stands at +9.12. The total capital return value is set at 12.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), the company’s capital structure generated 140.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.45. Total debt to assets is 41.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.