Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE:UTI) went up by 10.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.31. The company’s stock price has collected 20.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Universal Technical Institute to Participate in the 2021 G.research Microcap Symposium

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE :UTI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UTI is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Universal Technical Institute Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.80, which is $3.15 above the current price. UTI currently public float of 28.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTI was 236.94K shares.

UTI’s Market Performance

UTI stocks went up by 20.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.20% and a quarterly performance of 15.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Universal Technical Institute Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.87% for UTI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTI

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to UTI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

UTI Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc. saw 2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from MCWATERS KIMBERLY J, who sale 5,362 shares at the price of $6.06 back on Sep 23. After this action, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J now owns 74,461 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc., valued at $32,494 using the latest closing price.

MCWATERS KIMBERLY J, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that MCWATERS KIMBERLY J is holding 79,823 shares at $246,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.31 for the present operating margin

+43.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc. stands at +2.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.96. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 89.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.23. Total debt to assets is 32.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.