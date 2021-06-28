SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) went down by -6.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.43. The company’s stock price has collected -7.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/15/21 that SkyWater Technology Set to Join Russell 3000(R) Index

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :SKYT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SkyWater Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.33. SKYT currently public float of 7.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKYT was 467.80K shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.67% for SkyWater Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.88% for SKYT stocks with a simple moving average of 17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 17th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKYT, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 17th of the current year.

SKYT Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.93%, as shares surge +13.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT fell by -7.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.40. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw 62.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.66 for the present operating margin

+16.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -14.68. The total capital return value is set at -9.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.