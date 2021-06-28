Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) went up by 15.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.69. The company’s stock price has collected 14.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ :SNFCA) Right Now?

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNFCA is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Security National Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SNFCA currently public float of 7.20M and currently shorts hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNFCA was 78.89K shares.

SNFCA’s Market Performance

SNFCA stocks went up by 14.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.81% and a quarterly performance of -4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Security National Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.41% for SNFCA stocks with a simple moving average of 8.58% for the last 200 days.

SNFCA Trading at 6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNFCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +2.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNFCA rose by +14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.31. In addition, Security National Financial Corporation saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNFCA starting from Wilbur Norman G, who sale 600 shares at the price of $8.74 back on Jan 28. After this action, Wilbur Norman G now owns 3,165 shares of Security National Financial Corporation, valued at $5,244 using the latest closing price.

MOODY H. CRAIG, the Director of Security National Financial Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 22, which means that MOODY H. CRAIG is holding 16,300 shares at $54,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNFCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Security National Financial Corporation stands at +11.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.65. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Security National Financial Corporation (SNFCA), the company’s capital structure generated 117.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.99. Total debt to assets is 20.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.