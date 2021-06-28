Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) went up by 10.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 23.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/24/21 that Splash Beverage Group Extends Reach Of Its SALT Tequila Brand; Engages With Distributing Giant Great Bay Distributors, Inc. To Drive Growth In Florida Markets

Is It Worth Investing in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX :SBEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Splash Beverage Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBEV currently public float of 17.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBEV was 197.18K shares.

SBEV’s Market Performance

SBEV stocks went up by 23.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.81% and a quarterly performance of -6.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 116.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.58% for Splash Beverage Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.10% for SBEV stocks with a simple moving average of -24.05% for the last 200 days.

SBEV Trading at -18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -36.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBEV rose by +23.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Splash Beverage Group Inc. saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBEV

Equity return is now at value -647.60, with -264.30 for asset returns.