ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) went up by 18.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s stock price has collected 10.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/17/21 that ReShape Lifesciences Closes First Day of Trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RSLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.50. RSLS currently public float of 0.52M and currently shorts hold a 28.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSLS was 1.88M shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stocks went up by 10.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -39.02% and a quarterly performance of -33.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.49% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.35% for RSLS stocks with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -14.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.88%, as shares sank -24.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.17. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw 33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Equity return is now at value -161.40, with -83.60 for asset returns.