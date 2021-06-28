ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Just Got Our Attention

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that ProPetro Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 3.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.96, which is $1.69 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 74.99M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 960.03K shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went down by -1.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.77% and a quarterly performance of -6.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 99.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.50% for ProPetro Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of 24.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUMP, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PUMP Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.88. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 38.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Armour Spencer D III, who sale 32,931 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Jun 01. After this action, Armour Spencer D III now owns 54,515 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $344,458 using the latest closing price.

Armour Spencer D III, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 32,931 shares at $10.43 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Armour Spencer D III is holding 54,515 shares at $343,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.45 for the present operating margin

+6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -13.56. The total capital return value is set at -3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.86. Equity return is now at value -13.40, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.09. Total debt to assets is 0.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.