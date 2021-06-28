Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.62. The company’s stock price has collected 14.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/02/21 that Poseida Therapeutics Announces Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Is It Worth Investing in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :PSTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.67. PSTX currently public float of 37.15M and currently shorts hold a 8.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSTX was 199.41K shares.

PSTX’s Market Performance

PSTX stocks went up by 14.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.60% and a quarterly performance of 9.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.99% for Poseida Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.91% for PSTX stocks with a simple moving average of 2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for PSTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PSTX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

PSTX Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTX rose by +14.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTX starting from Spear Matthew A., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $9.44 back on Jun 11. After this action, Spear Matthew A. now owns 16,485 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc., valued at $37,747 using the latest closing price.

Ostertag Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of Poseida Therapeutics Inc., sale 40,722 shares at $8.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Ostertag Eric is holding 3,469,958 shares at $339,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTX

The total capital return value is set at -70.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.50. Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -41.70 for asset returns.

Based on Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.46. Total debt to assets is 15.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.46.