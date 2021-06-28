Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) went down by -5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected -2.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/03/21 that Marrone Bio Innovations Partners with ATP Nutrition to Distribute Stargus(R) Biofungicide in Canada

Is It Worth Investing in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ :MBII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MBII is at 0.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.23. MBII currently public float of 82.52M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MBII was 494.63K shares.

MBII’s Market Performance

MBII stocks went down by -2.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.62% and a quarterly performance of -15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.31% for MBII stocks with a simple moving average of 7.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBII

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBII reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for MBII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2016.

MBII Trading at 5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBII fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6625. In addition, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. saw 37.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBII starting from Marrone Pamela G, who sale 15,061 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Jun 09. After this action, Marrone Pamela G now owns 2,246,124 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., valued at $25,453 using the latest closing price.

Marrone Pamela G, the Director of Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., sale 16,892 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Marrone Pamela G is holding 2,261,185 shares at $23,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.81 for the present operating margin

+59.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stands at -52.56. The total capital return value is set at -29.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.37. Equity return is now at value -56.60, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (MBII), the company’s capital structure generated 102.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.57. Total debt to assets is 39.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.