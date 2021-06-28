Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) went up by 8.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that Venus Concept Announces First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results; Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ :VERO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERO is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Venus Concept Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $2.32 above the current price. VERO currently public float of 50.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERO was 345.89K shares.

VERO’s Market Performance

VERO stocks went up by 16.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.00% and a quarterly performance of 34.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for Venus Concept Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.60% for VERO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VERO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VERO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for VERO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VERO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERO Trading at 51.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +52.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERO rose by +16.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, Venus Concept Inc. saw 83.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERO starting from Della Penna Domenic, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, Della Penna Domenic now owns 66,663 shares of Venus Concept Inc., valued at $96,218 using the latest closing price.

Serafino Domenic, the Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Serafino Domenic is holding 798,758 shares at $98,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.20 for the present operating margin

+65.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Venus Concept Inc. stands at -104.73. The total capital return value is set at -20.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.05. Equity return is now at value -114.00, with -29.20 for asset returns.

Based on Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), the company’s capital structure generated 170.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.05. Total debt to assets is 47.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.