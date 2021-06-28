Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s stock price has collected 12.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :RGCO) Right Now?

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.08 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGCO is at -0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for RGC Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.00. RGCO currently public float of 7.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGCO was 46.44K shares.

RGCO’s Market Performance

RGCO stocks went up by 12.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.68% and a quarterly performance of 14.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for RGC Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.31% for RGCO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

RGCO Trading at 12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGCO rose by +12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.11. In addition, RGC Resources Inc. saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGCO starting from WILLIAMSON JOHN B III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.25 back on Jun 23. After this action, WILLIAMSON JOHN B III now owns 140,380 shares of RGC Resources Inc., valued at $22,250 using the latest closing price.

Burton Randall P. II, the Former VP, CFO, Sec., Treas. of RGC Resources Inc., purchase 2 shares at $23.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Burton Randall P. II is holding 3,940 shares at $50 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+23.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for RGC Resources Inc. stands at +16.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 139.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.21. Total debt to assets is 43.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.