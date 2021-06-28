Is Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) a Keeper?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) went down by -9.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.35. The company’s stock price has collected -6.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 06/21/21 that Taysha Gene Therapies Announces Publication of Natural History Data for TSHA-120 in Giant Axonal Neuropathy in the Journal, Brain

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :TSHA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.55. TSHA currently public float of 21.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSHA was 168.42K shares.

TSHA’s Market Performance

TSHA stocks went down by -6.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.05% and a quarterly performance of 11.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.13% for TSHA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $60 based on the research report published on June 24th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to TSHA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

TSHA Trading at 3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -6.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.34. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Nolan Sean P., who purchase 1,170 shares at the price of $22.35 back on May 20. After this action, Nolan Sean P. now owns 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $26,150 using the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the Director of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $20.98 during a trade that took place back on May 14, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 12,000 shares at $251,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

The total capital return value is set at -34.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 36.17.