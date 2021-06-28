Is Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) a Keeper?

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX) went down by -22.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.20. The company’s stock price has collected -21.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX :REPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REPX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.50. REPX currently public float of 9.73M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPX was 73.80K shares.

REPX’s Market Performance

REPX stocks went down by -21.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.22% and a quarterly performance of 76.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 462.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.96% for Riley Exploration Permian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.92% for REPX stocks with a simple moving average of 72.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for REPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for REPX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2021.

REPX Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPX fell by -21.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.23. In addition, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. saw 174.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPX starting from Riley Kevin, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $41.24 back on Jun 07. After this action, Riley Kevin now owns 159,664 shares of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., valued at $309,269 using the latest closing price.

Riley Bobby, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Riley Exploration Permian Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $35.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04, which means that Riley Bobby is holding 282,173 shares at $105,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.20 for the present operating margin

+47.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 10.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.38. Equity return is now at value -114.80, with -58.80 for asset returns.

Based on Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.95. Total debt to assets is 20.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.